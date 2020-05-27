Image copyright PA Media Image caption Margaret Yeoman, 90, was overcome with emotion on seeing her son and daughter-in-law

Residents of a North Tyneside care home can now see their loved-ones face-to-face for the first time since lockdown.

Eothen Home in Whitley Bay has been carrying out routine testing of its staff and people living there, and no-one has suffered coronavirus symptoms.

It is now allowing relatives to visit, subject to a number of strict rules.

Manager Dawn Esslemont said although social distance was maintained with no hugs or kisses allowed, it was "lovely to see the emotion" of reunions.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Visitors have their temperatures checked before they are allowed into the garden of the care home

Visits, which take place in its garden, are by appointment only and temperature tests are carried out before anyone is allowed on the premises.

There is a strict rule of no physical contact, with a two-metre gap maintained.

Dawn Esslemont said that because the home, which cares for 33 people aged between 70 and 105, had been coronavirus-free they were able to take "little steps forward" to allow access to relatives.

"We have been working very hard trying to keep them in touch via phone, FaceTime and Zoom", she said.

"But they are not the same - it's lovely for the residents to see them face-to-face."