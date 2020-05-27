Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Bank Holiday visitors litter Northumberland beauty spot

Footage showing litter strewn at a Northumberland beauty spot has been described as "unacceptable".

Visitors left discarded barbecues, rubbish and glass near Linhope Spout waterfall over the bank holiday weekend.

The Northumberland National Park said the incident was "very sad", after rangers had to clean up the site.

The fire service warned that barbecues can cause wildfires which would "devastate" the area.

Northumberland National Park Authority chief executive Tony Gates said that when visiting, people should "make every effort to leave the area in the condition they find it".

"We have seen some cases of visitors gathering in groups, leaving litter and having barbecues and this is simply not acceptable at this time," he added.