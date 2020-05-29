Image copyright Durham County Council Image caption The Durham History Centre would be based at a restored Mount Oswald Manor House

An old manor house could become a new history centre for County Durham under plans submitted by a council.

The Durham Light Infantry (DLI) collection from the closed DLI Museum would also be housed at the restored Mount Oswald Manor House in Durham.

Durham County Council would also relocate its register office meaning the Grade-II listed manor could be used for weddings and civil ceremonies.

The council has submitted plans to its planning department.

The Durham History Centre would "tell the story of the county's history" through records, photographs, objects and exhibitions, a council spokeswoman said.

Image copyright Durham County Council Image caption The centre would be the place to go to learn about the history of County Durham

It would house the county's archives, historical registration record, historical environment and archaeology records and local studies collections.

Councillor Joy Allen said: "From weddings to school visits, researchers to community groups, our aim is to create a place rooted in the rich stories of our county, a place where everyone can feel represented, understood and celebrated."

