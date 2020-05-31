'Three rivers' rower ends charity challenge

Image copyright Tommy Wanless Image caption The 351 km challenge took place in the garden of his Newbiggin Hall home

A father-of-two has completed his challenge of "rowing" the length of three North East rivers in his garden.

Tommy Wanless began his 351 km (218 miles) journey - the combined lengths of the rivers Tyne, Wear and Tees - on a rowing machine on 1 May.

Travelling various distances a day, he has completed the final 31 km on his 31st birthday.

He took on the challenge from his garden in Newcastle to raise money for the charity Children North East.

Image copyright Tommy Wanless Image caption His daughters Polly and Lola dressed him as a fairy on one of the days

It came about because he wanted to show appreciation for the charity which had benefitted his younger daughter through its "baby classes".

He said: "I was debating doing the length of the River Thames but London doesn't have much to do with me, so then thought of adding the length of the North East rivers, which is about the same distance, and has a bit more meaning to me.

"You can also break it down as well, so I'd say 'today I'll get as far as Alston' or somewhere like that."

This helped with the mental challenge of it, he said.

"If you were on an actual boat it would be a bit more scenic, but here I'm just staring at a brick wall."

The distance travelled each day varied, but the final stretch at 31km was the longest and it coincided with his birthday.

Afterwards he described himself as "a little tired, to say the least".