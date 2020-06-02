Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Asisa Kamali stole £1,700 from five victims

A woman who stole money from elderly strangers after walking them to cashpoints has been jailed for 15 months.

Asisa Kamali took £1,700 from five victims in Sunderland after watching them input their pin numbers.

The 47-year-old admitted five thefts and fraud at Newcastle Crown Court.

Northumbria Police said the "brazen nature" of her scheme was "absolutely deplorable" as she targeted the "most vulnerable people in our society".

A spokesman said she loitered in Sunderland city centre and befriended pensioners on five occasions in January and February.

After attempting to earn their trust, Kamali, of Chester Terrace North in Sunderland, walked them to cashpoints where she distracted them as they inputted their pin number - before secretly stealing their bank cards.

'Cold and heartless'

Kamali would then return to the cash machines and use the stolen cards to withdraw their money.

One victim, an 82-year-old man, had £800 stolen by Kamali.

PC Steve Stringer said: "The brazen nature of Kamali's criminality is absolutely deplorable - and I'm sure the public will share in our disgust that somebody would target the most vulnerable people in our society in this way.

"Her actions were cold and heartless, taking advantage of her victims' friendliness in order to steal their hard-earned cash.

"Please make sure you and any loved ones are wary if approached by strangers who are keen to accompany you to a cash point."

Kamali also admitted burglary after stealing £100 from a worker at the Premier Inn on Hind Street.

