Image copyright Google Image caption Durham Market Hall was built in 1851

Durham's indoor and outdoor markets are due to reopen having been closed during the coronavirus lockdown.

The outdoor market should resume on 13 June with its indoor hall opening from 22 June.

The markets have been closed since March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Durham Markets' director Colin Wilkes said measures will be in place to help shoppers social distance in a bid to stop the virus from spreading.

He said: "We've heard from many traders and customers who want to see life begin to return to normal, but for us it is important that we get it right and we reopen safely.

"We will do our utmost to make the market safe."

Mr Wilkes said the "new norm" may mean slower moving queues and shoppers unable to pick up and handle items on stalls.

"We ask that people are patient and understanding," he said, adding: "For many who love the city of Durham, it will be wonderful to see market stalls and shoppers coming back into the Market Place."

It is also hoped the regular Durham City Farmers' and Craft Market, usually held on the third Thursday of every month, will resume in July according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.