Image copyright Google Image caption The body of a 48-year-old man was found in a house on Aintree Road in Sunderland

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was found dead in a house.

Northumbria Police said they were alerted by the ambulance service to the body of a man in a home on Aintree Road in Sunderland at midday on Wednesday.

A spokesman said the 48-year-old man's family had been notified.

Two men, aged 32 and 45, and two women, aged 18 and 38, have been arrested on suspicion of his murder and are in custody.

A 50-year-old man who has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender is also in police custody.

Det Insp Graeme Barr said the force believed it was "an isolated incident that happened between parties known to each other inside an address".

"This is a tragic incident that has sadly resulted in a man's death. Our thoughts are with his family at this time and we will continue to offer them any support they need," he said.

"We are now carrying out a range of inquiries to establish the circumstances behind his death, which we are currently treating as suspicious."

Police have appealed for anyone who saw anything suspicious in Aintree Road between Tuesday evening and Wednesday lunchtime to get in touch with detectives.

