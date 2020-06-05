Image copyright Google Image caption New Elvet bridge was built in 1975 to connect the east and west sides of Durham

One of the main bridges in Durham city centre will be closed for up to 14 months for a £7.5m repair.

About 17,000 vehicles a day use New Elvet Bridge to cross the River Wear between east and west of Durham.

But the 45-year-old bridge needs "crucial repairs" which could cause "major disruption", Durham County Council said.

Work is expected to start on 20 July with motorists urged to avoid going through Durham at peak times.

New Elvet Bridge was built in 1975 to relieve traffic from the neighbouring Old Elvet Bridge.

A council spokeswoman said the "repairs are crucial for the long-term future of the bridge", which is planned to reopen in September 2021.

Brian Stephens, cabinet member for neighbourhoods and local partnerships, said: "Although there will be major disruption while these works are carried out, it is essential that this work is undertaken.

"We would encourage people to avoid travelling through the city during peak travel times if possible and to plan extra time for their journeys.

"Hopefully, with more people now working from home, it will be easier to manage the delays and disruption during peak times."

The works will see the lifting and supporting of the central section of the bridge while repairs are completed on the deck joints, along with extensive concrete reparation.

The bridge deck will also be waterproofed and resurfaced, drainage systems improved and waterproof coatings on concrete surfaces renewed.

"If works aren't carried out now, more extensive and prolonged repairs will be required in the future," the spokeswoman said.

