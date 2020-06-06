Image copyright Consett Junior School Image caption Staff at the school said they glad no children were present to see the "utterly shameful" attack

Arsonists have destroyed a £3,000 summer house at a Durham primary school which was being used by the children of key workers.

Firefighters were unable to save the wooden building at Consett Junior School after it was torched on Thursday.

In a statement, the school called it a "thoughtless and disgusting attack".

It took a crew from the County Durham and Darlington Fire Service an hour to control the blaze. No-one was injured.

Image copyright Consett Junior School Image caption An online appeal set up by parents has so far raised more that £2,600 to replace the burned £3,000 summer house

The school statement said: "With everything going on at the moment, the tasks involved in preparing the school to reopen, this is the last thing we expected.

"As a school who put our hearts into the local community and families, we are devastated by this thoughtless and disgusting attack.

"With all the uncertainty and sadness we are facing in the world right now, this act is utterly shameful."