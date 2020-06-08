Image copyright Forestry Commission Image caption Four chicks have hatched to a pair on one of the nests

A record number of ospreys have returned to a Northumberland forest and are set to have a bumper breeding year.

The 14 returning birds have so far hatched a total of 11 chicks between them, with further eggs on some of the nests at Kielder Water and Forest Park.

For the fourth year out of five, the pair on one of the nests has four chicks - an unusually high number.

Ospreys were re-introduced to the area in 2009, after an absence of almost 200 years.

Lynn Turner, director of Kielder Water & Forest Park, said: "We're really pleased with the way things are going so far this year.

"We've been able to confirm 11 chicks, but we believe there are at least two more on one nest and we know another nest has a pair of birds incubating, with potential new hatchlings expected around the middle of the month."

While Covid-19 has meant that Kielder's Osprey Watch has been unable to operate as in previous years, videos, images and updates are being regularly posted on a dedicated blog.