A man who repeatedly drove over his stepmother in a drunken rage at a wedding has been jailed for six years.

Ben Ashman, 37, went on a rampage in the car park at Bowburn Hall, near Durham, at the end of his stepbrother Connor Ashman's nuptials on 23 August.

His stepmother Kathryn Ashman suffered injuries including a fractured face and broken ribs when she was run over three times by his 4x4 Vauxhall.

He admitted five offences when he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court.

Judge Robert Adams said Mrs Ashman's injuries were "appalling" and the defendant, of Sunderland Street, Houghton-le-Spring, was "extremely lucky" she was not killed.

'Splat everyone'

Prosecutor Jolyon Perks said trouble started just after midnight when Ashman's "intoxicated and upset" girlfriend complained of the way another man was looking at her.

A fight broke out and spilled into the car park, rousing Mrs Ashman.

Clad in her dressing gown, she shouted at Ashman's girlfriend, prompting him to hold his stepmother on the ground by her hair.

He shouted that he would kill her and "splat everyone here", the court heard.

The drunk couple then got in their car, but guests tried to stop them driving away.

One woman, Jodie Young, had her arm shut in the door as she tried to grab the keys, while Ashman's brother, Kyle, threw a large rock at the windscreen, shattering it.

Image copyright Google Image caption Ben Ashman went on a rampage in the car park at Bowburn Hall near Durham

Ashman drove at speed around the car park aiming at people, including Kyle, with whom he made minimal contact as he braked.

He then smashed into Ms Young's Nissan Juke, the court heard, which his brother had attempted to hide behind.

Ashman then careened into his stepmother, then reversed over her.

He pulled her along, then drove forward over her again.

The court heard he had not intended to hit her and had limited visibility due to the shattered windscreen.

'Out of character'

Ashman fled southbound along the A1(M), stopping after seven miles due to the amount of damage to his car.

Lewis Kerr, defending, said his client was suffering "mental health difficulties" at the time and is full of "remorse, sorrow and anguish".

Judge Adams said there was no indication of animosity between Ashman and his family before the wedding and it was "truly out of character".

Ashman, who had initially been charged with attempted murder, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving, attempted grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving, common assault and criminal damage.

He was also banned from driving for five and a half years.

