Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Brandon Lee died on 12 May

A man has denied murdering a 24-year-old at a house in South Shields.

Brandon Lee, from Jarrow, died a short time after being found at an address in Victoria Road in the early hours of 12 May.

Garry Miller, 25, of Beach Road, South Shields, denied Mr Lee's murder when he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court.

No plea was entered by Ross Miller, 23, of Victoria Road, who is also charged with murder. Both defendants were remanded in custody.

A trial, expected to last up to 10 days, has provisionally been listed to start on 6 October.

