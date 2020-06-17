Image copyright Augustine Tanner-Ihm Image caption Augustine Tanner-Ihm is from Chicago and wants to work for the Church of England

A black trainee vicar was rejected for a job by church bosses who said his potential parishioners were "monochrome white working class".

In an email sent in response to his application, Augustine Tanner-Ihm was told he "might feel uncomfortable" in the curacy role at the parish.

The email said despite his "obvious gifts", it was "not worth pursuing a conversation" about the vacancy in southern England.

The Church of England has apologised.

Mr Tanner-Ihm, who is from Chicago and is a Reverend Seminarian in the United States, applied for a role as a curate at a church in the south of England.

In response, he got an email saying: "We are not confident there is a sufficient 'match' between you and the particular requirements of that post.

"The demographic of the parish is monochrome white working class, where you might feel uncomfortable."

Mr Tanner-Ihm, 30, who is studying at Durham University, said his reaction to the letter in February "was pain, deep pain".

"As an African-American man from Chicago, with parents and grandparents who lived during the civil rights movement, I was under the understanding that my race has nothing to do with my ability to minister," he said.

"I think the church has institutional issues with [racism]."

Augustine Tanner-Ihm has two theology degrees from St John's College in Durham

The Rt Revd Chris Goldsmith, the Church of England's director of ministry, said: "We take very seriously any allegation that a curacy post, or any other position, may have been denied to someone on the grounds of their ethnic heritage."

He said a member of his team had "reached out" to Reverend Seminary Tanner-Ihm to learn about his experiences, adding: "We have also established that the diocese concerned has recognised its failure in this and sent a written apology to [him].

"We fully recognise that the Church of England has a lot more work to do to become a place where our leadership is representative of the rich heritages of all the people of England."

