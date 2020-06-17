Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Machines in County Durham and Northumbria have been targeted

Eight people have been arrested as part of an investigation into a "sophisticated scam" at cash machines.

It follows reports of "cash trap" devices being fitted to ATMs across the north east.

Victims withdraw money but the notes are swallowed and then retrieved after they have left, Northumbria Police said.

The six men and two women have been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption The devices cannot easily be spotted, police said

Officers at Northumbria Police's central serious and organised crime team, which has been involved in the three-month investigation, first made four arrests on Teesside.

Then, following a reported incident in High Heaton, there made four further arrests.

Sgt Ant Kirkbride, of Northumbria Police, said the arrests should have a "real impact in disrupting this type of offending".

"This is quite a sophisticated scam and on the face of it the ATMs look completely normal", she said.

"Many people will withdraw small amounts of money and walk away thinking it is a fault with the machine.

"It is important that we trace as many victims as possible for our investigation so please call us if you believe you have been scammed in this way."