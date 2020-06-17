Primula recalls cheese tubes amid toxin fears

Image copyright Primula Image caption Primula said it has stopped all product distribution

Primula is recalling its cheese tubes after finding a toxic bacteria in one of its products.

The cheese-maker, which is based at Team Valley Industrial Estate in Gateshead, said it has stopped all product distribution.

A company statement said the firm was "aware of a potential source of Clostridium botulinum".

Customers are being urged not to eat any of the products and instead return them to stores for a full refund.

The company statement said: "We would like to reassure customers that instances like this are extremely rare.

"We would also like to apologise to those who won't be able to get their hands on our cheese for a short period of time while we work hard to resolve the issue."

Primula was created by a Swedish shopkeeper and launched in the UK in 1929.

Clostridium botulinum is a bacteria that causes botulism, a rare but life-threatening condition that attacks the nervous system, leading to paralysis.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.