Image copyright PA Media Image caption Christopher Clark Jones (wearing the black cap) moved to Australia from Britain as a child

A British man jailed for the "vicious murder" of a teenager in Australia has been deported back to the UK.

Christopher Clark Jones, 36, was convicted in 2007 of murdering Morgan Shepherd, 17, after a drunken argument at a home in Brisbane.

Jones, who moved to Australia from Tyneside as a child, stabbed his victim 113 times before playing with the teen's decapitated head.

He was granted parole 15 years into a life sentence.

In a trial that shocked Australia, a court heard the homeless teenager was attacked by Jones and a mutual friend, James Roughan.

The victim's body was found in a shallow grave in bushland north of Brisbane in April 2005.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Clark Jones (wearing blue shorts) was one of seven criminals being deported to Britain on the flight

Jones was released on parole earlier this month and has was deported on a private jet chartered by the Australian Border Force (ABF), along with seven other males deported back to Britain.

Had Jones remained in Australia, he would have been on parole for life, which would have involved regular surveillance from police.

In the UK, however, he will be placed on an offenders register, according to Australian media reports.

With Jones having never applied for Australian citizenship, his visa was cancelled before his parole on character grounds by Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton.

'Didn't deserve to stay'

"This particularly abhorrent case is one that shocked the Queensland community when it occurred," ABF acting commander for enforcement command Dean Church said in a statement.

"Non-citizens who commit crimes have no right to remain in Australia, and will be removed from the country as soon as possible."

Mr Dutton told Australia's Channel Nine the killing was "one of the most vicious murders Queensland has ever seen".

"As a UK citizen, he didn't deserve to stay in our country," the minister said.

Roughan was also jailed for life at the 2007 trial.

The UK Home Office said it does not comment on individual cases, but a spokesman said: "When a British national returns to the UK having spent serious convictions abroad, where appropriate, the police will put measures in place to protect the British people."

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.