Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Joseph Dunn admitted assaulting an emergency worker and criminal damage

A man who smeared his own excrement in a police van and spat at an officer has been jailed.

Joseph Dunn carried out his "dirty protest" after being arrested for prison recall, Northumbria Police said.

Dunn, of no fixed address, spat in the officer's face as he was removed from the van, according to the force.

At Newcastle Crown Court, 47-year-old Dunn was jailed for seven months and two weeks after admitting assaulting an emergency worker and criminal damage.

Officers arrested him after he was spotted drinking at the Dorset Arms in Wallsend on 9 May last year.

He was initially calm and compliant, but took issue after being placed in the van, according to police.

'Shameful and disgusting'

After defecating and smearing his excrement on the walls, Dunn swallowed two small wraps of heroin which he had concealed.

When officers told Dunn they were going to remove him from the vehicle for his own safety, he hurled "vile insults and abuse" and threatened to spit and throw his excrement at them, the force said.

The vehicle was out of action for 24 hours while it was deep-cleaned by officers.

Supt Craig Metcalfe praised the "professionalism" of the officers who dealt with Dunn's "utterly shameful and disgusting" behaviour.

