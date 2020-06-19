Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Keaton Cooper admitted two attempted robberies and possession of a weapon

A man who attempted to rob two shops with a machete during the first week of the coronavirus lockdown has been jailed for five years.

Keaton Cooper, 21, raided two stores in Sunderland within half an hour on 30 March, but left both empty-handed.

Two hours later, Cooper, of Trevarren Drive, Sunderland, rang police to turn himself in.

He was jailed at Newcastle Crown Court after admitting two counts of attempted robbery and possessing a weapon.

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption CCTV showed Cooper pulling the machete out of his trousers

One of the shopkeepers said he feared he was going to be stabbed but had a "lucky escape", Northumbria Police said.

"I don't come to work and expect to be threatened," the man said.

Police said Cooper, who wore a scarf over his face, attempted to steal £350 from Grangetown Post Office before trying to rob the Premier store on Villette Road.

Det Insp Sean Mcguigan said it was "particularly disappointing" that at a time when communities were being asked to pull together to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, Cooper showed a "total disregard for the law and welfare of others" for "purely selfish gains".

"Thankfully, nobody was injured in either incident and Cooper left empty-handed, but his frightening behaviour could have caused long-term effects for his victims," Det Insp Mcguigan said.

Cooper also admitted possessing cannabis.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.