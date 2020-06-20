Durham Botanic Garden's lockdown photo diary
- 20 June 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-tyne-53119584?intlink_from_url=https://www.bbc.com/news/in_pictures&link_location=live-reporting-storyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
From badgers to butterflies, trees to tulips, life has been carrying on at the Durham Botanic Gardens throughout the coronavirus lockdown.
Head gardener Mike Hughes started a blog on the first day to keep people informed of what has happening in the gardens.
He has posted at least one picture every day since lockdown began on 23 March.
At day 95 and counting, here are just a few of his photographs.