Image caption Nearby residents were warned to keep doors and windows shut

Six people have been taken to hospital following a fire at care home in Sunderland.

Fire crews were called to Croft Residential Care Home on Ettrick Grove, at 10:30 BST, to reports that its first floor was "well alight".

The North East Ambulance Service said that none of the six taken to two separate hospitals had suffered life-threatening injuries.

A number of other people were also treated and discharged at the scene.

At the height of the fire 43 firefighters were in attendance.

People living nearby have been warned to keep their doors and windows closed.