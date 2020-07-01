Image caption Almost 200 past and present staff have criticised bosses of the Tyneside Cinema for failing to deal with claims of abuse

A cinema criticised by almost 200 past and present staff for failing to deal with abuse has launched a review.

Tyneside Cinema in Newcastle came under fire amid allegations of systemic failure to deal with claims of harassment and sexual abuse.

The review will be carried out by a "high-level independent consultant" and will report within six weeks, cinema trustees said.

Chairwoman Lucy Armstrong said the cinema's board was "deeply sorry".

She said the board has committed to publish and act upon the recommendations made.

Ms Armstrong said: "We fully recognise the very real concerns which have been raised over recent days on social media, about a wide number of issues at Tyneside Cinema.

"We want this investigation to be rigorous and to look into our culture and practices and we want to ensure that everyone, including past and present employees, have a chance to contribute fully to this review."

She said they were "deeply sorry for the clear hurt that has been expressed and we want to reassure people that we are listening to all those concerns".

