A priest accused of raping a woman more than 30 years ago is to face trial next year.

Rev John Clohosey, 71, did not appear before Newcastle Crown Court due to the coronavirus pandemic, but his barrister indicated he would plead not guilty.

He is accused of raping a woman in Gateshead in 1986.

He was bailed to live near Filey, in North Yorkhire, and will appear at Newcastle Crown Court on 17 May next year.

Rev Clohosey was a priest at Our Lady Immaculate and St Cuthbert's RC Church in Crook, County Durham, until his suspension last year.