Image copyright Virgin Image caption Audience members will have their own viewing platforms

A series of socially-distanced gigs are going to be held in a park.

Virgin Money and SSD Concerts will hold a music festival in Gosforth Park in Newcastle with the crowd separated to reduce the risk of the the spread of the coronavirus.

Acts will be announced at a later date, but audience members will have their own viewing platforms.

A spokeswoman said people can "enjoy live music from household names while adhering to social distancing rules".

Helen Page, from Virgin Money, said: "We are delighted to play a part in bringing back live music events as we start to emerge from lockdown.

"This feels like a unique opportunity to celebrate music and all the wonderful emotions that come with experiencing it live alongside other music fans."

Audience members will have their own private platforms and a one-way system will be in place to try and keep people apart.

A spokeswoman said the park, which also houses Newcastle race course, will host an "eclectic programme of events, from live music and DJ sets to bingo nights, karaoke and social distanced food festivals".

