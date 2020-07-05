Image copyright PA Media Image caption James Bone and Lucy Johnston married after the government introduced new guidelines

A delighted couple tied the knot just days after being given the official go-ahead amid an easing of lockdown measures in England.

Lucy Johnston, 25, and her groom James Bone, 28, married at St Michael and All Angels Church in the hamlet of Ingram, Northumberland, on Saturday.

The bride's father, Steven, was able to walk her down the aisle as he had been in her social bubble beforehand.

The ceremony rehearsal had only been possible via Face Time.

Hand sanitisers were placed at the entrance to the 12th Century church and the 27 guests were sat on every other pew.

There were no hymns due to a ban on singing in churches.

Before the wedding, Lucy said the couple had pinned their hopes on a 4 July wedding date and made arrangements hoping the rules would be relaxed in time.

"On the Tuesday we woke up, assumed we would have to call it all off, then we heard it could go ahead and it really changed our spirits."

'Tears on the phone'

Retired vicar Rev Marion Penfold was given permission to marry the couple, who live in Fawdon in the next valley.

She stayed further away from them during the service to observe social distancing guidelines.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The invited guests cheered as the happy couple left the church

"I had told Lucy 'I'm afraid I don't think the wedding can go ahead'. Then we thought they could only have five in the church, so there wouldn't really be any family there.

"There were a few tears on either end of the phone.

"Then as soon as we heard the church could open, it was like there was a hotline to Lucy with all the calls."

After lockdown began on 23 March, weddings in England were banned under almost all circumstances until yesterday.

A maximum of 30 people are allowed at ceremonies including the couple, and staff such as a photographer and witnesses.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.