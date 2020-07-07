Image caption The coastal road is now one-way to traffic

A cycle path and pedestrianisation scheme in North Tyneside has divided public opinion.

As part of social distancing measures the council has made one carriageway of the Tynemouth to Whitley Bay road a cycle path. Previously cyclists used the promenade alongside pedestrians.

Shopping streets in Whitley Bay and Wallsend have also closed to traffic.

The move has prompted two petitions, one calling for it to be scrapped, the other for it to be made permanent.

Image copyright North Tyneside Council Image caption Council staff have been seeking views on Park View in Whitley Bay

North Tyneside Council said the temporary changes reflected a significant increase in cycling and walking and were aimed at "creating more space to keep people safe and allow them to social distance".

It added it would also "support businesses by giving shoppers the confidence to return to busy places".

However, some residents have complained that the one-way system has led to "rat runs" and congestion in side streets, and some businesses have said it has resulted in a loss of trade.

A petition calling for it to be scrapped has gathered more than 6,000 signatures.

Others have backed the changes, saying the cycle lane made the promenade safer, allowing people to observe distancing regulations, and a counter-petition calling for it to be made permanent has collected more than 1,200 signatures.

Image caption The southbound carriageway has become a route for cyclists

The council said "These are all all evolving schemes and we're continuing to listen to what people are telling us and we're making changes as we go.

"We're still encouraging feedback and reviewing all of this before any further decisions are made.

"In the meantime though, we're working on improving some of the signage and road markings around the coast to make them clearer as we know that's something people have told us they'd like to see."

