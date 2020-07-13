Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The North East Ambulance Service said three of its crews were attacked in separate incidents on Saturday

A man has admitted assaulting ambulance workers in one of three such incidents over the weekend.

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) said three of its crews were assaulted in separate attacks in Blyth, South Shields and South Hetton on Saturday.

The assaults came as the government considered doubling the sentences for those who attacked emergency workers.

Luke Gallagher, 28, is due to be sentenced for the Blyth attack at Newcastle Crown Court on 10 August.

Gallagher, from Seaton Delaval, admitted two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and obstructing a police officer when he appeared at Bedlington Magistrates' Court.

Alan Palin, 66, of Wilfred Street, Boldon Colliery, has been charged with assault of an emergency worker in South Shields, as well as criminal damage and threatening behaviour.

He will appear before magistrates in South Tyneside on 25 August.

Durham Police said a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and police officer following the South Hetton incident.

He was interviewed and has been released under investigation.

