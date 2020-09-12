Consett Steelworks: Memorial for men killed in gas leak Published duration 7 hours ago

image caption The men perished after being overcome by carbon monoxide in 1950

A memorial has been unveiled to remember 11 men who died 70 years ago in a gas leak at a steelworks.

The men perished after being gassed in a blast furnace at Consett Steelworks in County Durham, on 1 July 1950.

John Jeffrey, 46, died after going back into the furnace to try and save his workmates. His son Ernest, now, 92, said he was "proud" of his father.

The memorial was unveiled at a ceremony to mark 40 years since the site shut in 1980, with the loss of 4,500 jobs.

Nine of the men who died were awarded the Carnegie medal for bravery.

image caption Ernest Jeffrey's father John died trying to save his workmates

Ernest Jeffrey said: "The gas it was odourless, the men just went in to try and get others out, but they collapsed and I don't think they thought about what they were doing, they just did it naturally.

"Of course, they got one or two out, maybe three, I don't know for sure, and then my dad was overcome, along with the others. I'll never forget it.

"I'm very proud and I'd like to thank the people who are behind the memorial who have done all the work."

The Genesis Project was set up after the closure of the site with the aim of redeveloping it and creating jobs. It raised £35,000 to pay for the memorial.

Spokesman John O'Conner said: "Sadly 11 men on this site were gassed in the number two blast furnace, it is important we remember them.

"We thought the 40th anniversary of the closure of Consett steelworks was an appropriate date to unveil the memorial."

image caption Consett Steelworks shut in 1980 with the loss of 4,500 jobs

