Coronavirus: Further 33 Covid cases after charity match Published duration 1 day ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Google image caption About 300 people attended the charity match at Burnside Working Men's Club on 30 August

A further 33 people have tested positive for coronavirus after attending a charity football match.

The event at Burnside Working Men's Club (WMC), in Fencehouses on the border of Sunderland and Durham, took place on 30 August.

Durham County Council confirmed a further 33 people had tested positive bringing the total number of cases to 61.

About 300 people who attended are having to self-isolate for 14 days.

Durham County Council has been working with Sunderland City Council and Public Health England to manage the response.

Amanda Healy, director of Public Health at Durham Council, said: "We were aware that a large number of people are believed to have attended the event so we always expected the number of cases to rise.

"We would like to reiterate that our initial advice remains the same - anyone who attended the event should self-isolate for 14 days unless they're contacted individually by NHS Test and Trace with further advice."

Gillian Gibson, director of public health at Sunderland City Council, said: "We are seeing increases in the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Sunderland particularly in the Houghton area so it's incredibly important that people continue to follow public health guidance."

Last week Burnside WMC said "if we knew at the time what we know now" then the match "would never have gone ahead".

What do I need to know about the coronavirus?