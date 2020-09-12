Gateshead stabbing: Murder investigation launched by police Published duration 11 hours ago

image caption The 28-year-old victim found lying in the street died of his stab wounds in hospital, police said

A murder investigation has been launched after a 28-year-old man was stabbed to death.

Police were called to Chevington, on the Leam Lane Estate in Gateshead, at 20:00 BST on Friday and the victim was found lying in the street.

Northumbria Police said he died later in hospital of stab wounds. Officers believe he was attacked in a nearby house and staggered outside.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the death.

Det Insp Graeme Dodds said: "We are treating this as a murder and believe the incident has taken place inside a nearby address following a dispute between people who are known to one another.

"The victim is then thought to have walked into the street where he has collapsed.

"Three people, who are all known to the victim, are currently in police custody and are being questioned in relation to the incident."