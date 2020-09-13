Coronavirus: Virtual Great North Run in 57 countries Published duration 14 minutes ago

image caption Big Pink Dress man collects for charity during his virtual Great North Run and walk

Almost 17,000 people have taken part in a virtual Great North Run across 57 countries and six continents.

The official event was cancelled because of coronavirus and a virtual run has been taking place with a free app to accompany runners.

Run founder Brendan Foster said the aim was to recoup money for charities and keep people active.

More than 60,000 runners were due to take part in the half-marathon in what would have been its 40th year.

Big pink dress man Colin Burgin-Plews, who has raised thousands of pounds for charity, walked roughly 13 miles around South Shields in his costume to collect money for St Benedict's Hospice in Sunderland and the Kayaks club for children and young adults in South Tyneside.

He said: "It was amazing lots of people came out. I've a headache from all the honking of horns from cars."

image caption Runners were able to download an app to listen to words of encouragement

image caption Organiser Brendan Foster said the aim of the virtual event was to raise money for charity

Mr Foster said: "This year has been testing for everyone so we had to re-imagine the event and take it out to the people.

"At least we will be able to keep people active and that's our mission.

"Thousands of charities have lost their income in recent times and we want to address this."

He completed the run setting off from Bamburgh Castle and along the Northumberland coast taking breaks and walking part of the way.

Organisers said they had not taken the decision to cancel the run, from Newcastle to South Shields, lightly and participants could apply for refunds or transfer their entry to next year.