Daryl Fowler stab death: Man charged with murder Published duration 58 minutes ago

image copyright Northumbria Police image caption Daryl Fowler was found lying in the street and died of stab wounds in hospital, police said

A 43-year-old man has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing in a street.

Daryl Fowler, 28, died of stab wounds after being found in Chevington, on the Leam Lane Estate in Gateshead, at 20:00 BST on Friday.

Lee Wall, of Chevington, has been charged with his murder and Emma Brown, 39, also of Chevington, has been charged with assisting an offender.