Olivia Burt's family 'disappointed' with CPS decision Published duration 56 minutes ago

image copyright Family handout image caption Olivia Burt was in her first year reading natural sciences at Durham University when she died

The parents of a student who died when a barrier collapsed outside a nightclub say they are "deeply disappointed" no-one will face criminal prosecution.

Olivia Burt, 20, died outside Missoula in Durham in February 2018.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced it had decided against pressing manslaughter charges against any people or the club.

Ms Burt, from Hampshire, was in her first year reading natural sciences at Durham University.

The CPS said it had also reviewed its decision not to prosecute and upheld its original view.

'Deeply disappointed'

It considered charges of manslaughter by gross negligence against the individual suspects and charges of corporate manslaughter against the business.

Ms Burt's parents Nigel and Paula Burt said: "Clearly we are deeply disappointed that after such a lengthy investigation, lasting more than two-and-a-half years, this decision has been reached.

"We hope that there will now be a thorough and independent investigation into whether any health and safety offences have been committed."

The CPS said it had considered the evidence provided by the police and judged the legal test for bringing a prosecution had not been met.

A spokesman said: "We understand how difficult this will be for Olivia's family and have provided them with a detailed explanation of the decision."

Ms Burt, who was a member of the British sailing team , grew up in Milford-on-Sea and had been head girl of Bournemouth School for Girls.

Her parents have set up a charity, Olivia Inspires, in her memory to help disadvantaged children from the New Forest area.

An inquest into her death is yet to be concluded.