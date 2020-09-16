People with disabilities find social-distancing measures confusing Published duration 6 hours ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image caption Beth Dawes said she had never felt as blind as she does now

People with disabilities say they are confused by street layout changes made to meet Covid guidelines.

Beth Dawes, who is partially sighted, said she needed much more help now one-way systems had been introduced to help people socially distance.

Richard Boggie, from campaign group Difference North East, said people with disabilities should be involved in planning and decision making.

The government said it was "committed" to supporting people.

Ms Dawes, from Newcastle, said she felt "so much more reliant on people".

"I don't want to feel like that, it's horrible," she said.

"You feel anxious about going out and then you feel down because you haven't been able to get out.

"It's a really really tough time and I've never felt so blind as I have in the last few months."

image caption Campaigner Richard Boggie said disabled people should be involved in decision making

Mr Boggie said his group had asked for extra support and investment to protect disabled people "so we don't have this awful impact on them again".

"Anxiety and depression are all very high and a lot more people have lost their lives who are disabled," he said.

"We want involvement of disabled people in the planning and decision making."

A government spokesman said: "We understand this has been a particularly challenging time for disabled people and we remain committed to supporting them, their families and their carers."

He said £3.7bn had been made available to councils to "help address pressures on local services" while £750m has been pledged to "ensure charities can continue their vital work during the Covid-19 outbreak".