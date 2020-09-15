Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in Bellingham Published duration 1 hour ago

A motorcyclist has died following a crash with a car in Northumberland.

The 60-year-old man's Honda bike and an Audi A4 estate collided near Buteland Farm, Bellingham, Hexham, shortly after 16:00 BST on Monday.

The rider, from Gateshead, was airlifted to hospital where he died. The car driver was not injured.