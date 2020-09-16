BBC News

New Tyne and Wear Metro colour scheme unveiled

Published
A new colour scheme for the Tyne and Wear Metro has been unveiled by transport chiefs.
The yellow, grey and black livery will be introduced when the rail service's new fleet of trains enters operation in 2023.
Nexus, which runs the network, said it was a nod to Metro's 40-year-old first design.
The new trains are being built by Swiss manufacturer Stadler and a consultation on interior design is under way.
Nexus customer services director Huw Lewis described the reveal of the colours as "a hugely exciting moment" and said it would give the carriages a "vibrant, modern feel".
The coronavirus outbreak meant a mock-up cross section of a carriage could not be displayed across Tyneside, so a website has been created to enable people to see inside the new trains and provide feedback on elements they would like to be included.
Nexus said the new trains will be more reliable and energy efficient, as well as having improved internet connectivity, charging points and air conditioning.
Access is also set to be easier for disabled passengers and people with buggies and luggage.

