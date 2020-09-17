Coronavirus: New restrictions in north-east England Published duration 8 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Reuters image caption The Northumberland, Newcastle, Sunderland, North and South Tyneside, Gateshead and County Durham council areas are affected

Almost two million people in north-east England will be banned from mixing with other households and pubs will close early as coronavirus cases rise.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced the temporary restrictions will be in place from midnight due to "concerning rates of infection".

The measures affect seven council areas including Newcastle, Sunderland, South Tyneside and Gateshead.

"The data says that we must act now," Mr Hancock told the House of Commons.

He said Sunderland currently had an infection rate of 103 cases per 100,000 people, while in South Tyneside, Gateshead and Newcastle the figures are all above 70.

The government was taking "swift action" after concerns were raised by the councils covering the affected areas, he said.

Northumberland, North Tyneside, and County Durham have also been included in the restrictions which mean residents will not be able to mix with people outside their households and support bubbles.

Restaurants will only be able to offer table service and restaurants, bars and pubs will have to shut between 22:00 BST and 05:00.

image copyright PA Media image caption Pubs in the affected areas in the North East will be made to shut at 22:00 BST

Newcastle City Council leader Nick Forbes said the temporary measures would hopefully "head off the potential of any further damaging full lockdown across the region".

"The evidence we've found from local testing is that it's spreading in three main areas - in pubs, in people's homes and in grassroots sports," he said.

"So [council leaders] have put together a series of requests to government for additional restrictions around these areas for a fixed period of time to try to prevent a damaging full lockdown."

The council leaders had also requested additional funding for policing to enforce the measures, as well as additional local testing facilities, Mr Forbes added.

County Durham's director of public health, Amanda Heeley, said: "If we do want to be able to continue to go to work to schools, to keep in contact with relatives but stop an increase in the cases we have seen, we are really urging people to adhere to the guidance coming out today."

Analysis

By Daniel Wainwright, BBC England data unit

image copyright Reuters image caption The health secretary said there were "concerning rates of infection in the North East"

While the rates of new coronavirus infections in the affected parts of the north-east England are lower than those in places like Bolton, this is not a simply a case of rankings.

Rates of new infections in areas like South Tyneside and Sunderland are at their highest since May and have been climbing for the past few weeks.

Other areas affected by the new restrictions, such as Northumberland, have much lower rates per 100,000 population but it is clear that infections have been climbing there too.

Northumberland's rate of 25.7 cases per 100,000 in the week to 13 September means it is outside the top 100 of 315 areas of England for new infections.

However, when the government imposed tighter restrictions on Greater Manchester, the east of Lancashire and West Yorkshire in the summer, areas with lower rates were also included.

At the time, Wigan in Greater Manchester and Rossendale in Lancashire were not seeing the same rates of infection as their neighbouring boroughs and districts, but Public Health England included them because they were "part of an area in which overall infection rates are high, with household transmission a key pathway".

It will be the same for Northumberland, with people travelling to and from work in other areas of the North East.

Gateshead Council leader Martin Gannon said: "Nobody welcomes these things but I would think the vast majority of people recognise these are extremely difficult times and we all need to act and pull together."

Mr Hancock said that the people of the North East would "come together" to beat the virus.

He said: "I know, the whole House knows, that these decisions have a real impact on families, on businesses and on local communities and I can tell everyone affected that we do not take these decisions lightly."

Shadow Health Secretary Jon Ashworth called for more testing capacity to be available in areas where there were tightened restrictions.

He said it was urgent the government "fixes testing, fixes tracing" or we face a "very bleak winter indeed".

