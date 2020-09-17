Murder arrest after Dunston 'deliberate hit-and-run' Published duration 43 minutes ago

A man has been killed in a deliberate hit-and-run, police say.

Paul Sammons, 31, was hit by a car at Dunston Enterprise Park in Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, shortly after 08:00 BST on Wednesday and died at the scene.

A Renault Megane was driven at him "intentionally", officers believe, and failed to stop.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, while five other men and a woman were also arrested and taken into police custody.

Mr Sammons, who was struck outside Malla's Sizzling Snacks, lived in the nearby area of Teams.

Det Insp Graeme Barr, of Northumbria Police, said: "We have spoken to a number of witnesses and we believe that the vehicle was driven at Paul intentionally and so we are treating his death as murder.

"There has been significant police activity in the area around the enterprise park.

"Those inquiries will continue as we try to build up a picture of what led up to the collision that took place."

