Coronavirus: What are the north-east England Covid-19 measures?

image copyright Reuters image caption The restrictions will affect nearly two million people

The BBC has been sent hundreds of questions after new coronavirus restrictions affecting two million people in north-east England were announced. Here are a few:

Which areas are subject to the new rules?

The rules affect Newcastle, Gateshead, Sunderland, Northumberland, South Tyneside, North Tyneside and County Durham council areas. The word council is important here.

Lots of areas are historically in County Durham, but are now under different local authorities after years of changes to boundaries. So places such as Darlington and Wynyard are exempt.

Why is Northumberland, with sparsely populated areas and few cases, included?

Northumberland does have the lowest rate of Covid-19 infections of the seven areas, with 96 positive cases in the week to 14 September, or 29.8 per 100,000 people.

But this is still above the so-called quarantine level for foreign countries and the council says there has been a rise in "community transmission across the region".

People also travel between areas "so it makes sense for us to come together to contain this latest increase", it added.

Can I use public transport?

The guidance is only to use public transport for "essential" trips, so for example work and education, caring for a relative or going to the doctors would come under that.

However this is advice only, not the law, so it would be a judgement call on whether other reasons for travel were essential or not.

image copyright PA Media image caption Pubs in the affected areas in the North East will be made to shut at 22:00 BST

Can I go on holiday in the affected areas?

Yes, as long as you follow the restrictions and only with people you live with (or your support bubble).

Can I leave the area to go on holiday?

You can still go on holiday in England or abroad, but again only with people you live with or your bubble.

Why can I visit the pub but not my parents' or friends' house?

The rules say the hospitality industry has enhanced measures, such as risk assessments, one-way systems and mandatory taking of personal details for testing and tracing, which private homes do not have.

Plus they have to close between 22:00 and 05:00 and only offer table service for food and drinks.

image copyright Reuters image caption There are new signs warning people to maintain social distancing

Am I allowed to have tradespeople in my house?

Registered tradespeople can go to work in homes as long as they follow national guidance on how to work safely, including social distancing, hand washing and potentially using screens.

When will the restrictions be lifted?

We don't know. Newcastle City Council, which is the lead authority, said it would look at the data every week, and the city's public health director Eugene Milne said any changes would be made in three-week intervals.

By law, Health Secretary Matt Hancock "must review the need for restrictions" every 14 days, with the first review by 2 October . The law also says they will expire after six months, unless a further order is made.

Is there anything else in the restrictions we didn't know?

The law raises the possibility that different areas could have measures lifted at different times, depending on how they control Covid-19 cases.

The restrictions don't just apply to houses - houseboats are included too.

And nightclubs are now closed by law, as are lap dancing clubs , but they can still be used for hosting "blood donation sessions" or "training for elite sportspersons".

