Covid: Hebburn, Jarrow and South Shields pubs ordered to close Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Google image caption The Bridge on Wenlock Road in South Shields is one of three pubs ordered to close

Three pubs have been ordered to close for a week for breaching coronavirus rules, a council has said.

A "wake with too many guests" was found at Dougie's Tavern, and Hebburn Sports and Social Club was "mostly full" at the required 22:00 BST closing time

The pubs have been approached by the BBC for a response.

The council said officers visited Dougie's Tavern on Blackett Street in Jarrow on Friday following a complaint.

They said they found the wake just days after the bar had assured the council it had no such bookings.

"Guest numbers exceeded the permitted maximum limit and data gathering arrangements for test- and-trace were found to be ineffective," the council said.

The pub's management declined to comment.

Officers visited Hebburn Sports and Social Club at 22:00 on Saturday and found a "mostly full bar" and "little evidence of social distancing rules being effectively managed".

The club's manager was unavailable for comment when contacted by the BBC.

Council officers also found "contraventions of the social distancing guidance" at The Bridge on Wenlock Road in South Shields.

The bar's management declined to comment.

All three pubs have been ordered to close for seven days from 19:00 on Wednesday.

A council spokeswoman said: "Visits were made to around 170 hospitality premises over the weekend, with officers finding high levels of compliance and most businesses successfully adapted to meet the new restrictions.

"Unfortunately, there are some exceptions, with a small minority continually putting the health and safety of our residents at risk. "