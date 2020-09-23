Covid: Greggs factory closes amid outbreak Published duration 17 minutes ago

image caption Greggs said a "small number" of staff at its Longbenton site had tested positive for Covid-19

A Greggs factory has ceased production after an outbreak of coronavirus.

The bakery chain said a "small number" of workers at its Longbenton site, near Newcastle, had tested positive for Covid-19.

It was unable to confirm how many of the 300 staff employed at the site were affected.

The site at Balliol Business Park will undergo a "thorough clean", a spokesman said, adding that Greggs "do not foresee" any stock shortages in shops.

No date for re-opening has yet been set.