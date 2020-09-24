Woman admits assisting gunman after Washington shooting Published duration 16 minutes ago

image copyright Northumbria Police image caption Michelle Wrightson will be sentenced on 12 November

A woman has admitted aiding a gunman who fled the scene of a shooting.

John Dees, who was later jailed for attempted murder , visited Michelle Wrightson after he shot his victim at point-blank range on a street in Washington in October.

The 38-year-old, of Gill Crescent South, Fencehouses, helped him cut his hair and alter the colour of his car.

Appearing at Newcastle Crown Court, she pleaded guilty to assisting an offender and will be sentenced on 12 November.

Dees fired at his victim, with whom he had been involved in a dispute, on a "bustling" street in broad daylight.

The victim had to be treated for a large gunshot wound to his chest, shattered ribs and damage to his liver.

image copyright Northumbria Police image caption John Dees was jailed for 21 years after pleading guilty to attempted murder

Afterwards, Wrightson provided Dees with a set of clippers that he used to shave off his hair and beard.

The pair also attempted to cover Dees' tracks by removing his car's metallic black wrap and peeling off vinyl stickers which they threw in the bin.

Det Sgt Steven Brown, from Northumbria Police, said of Dees: "we could so easily have been dealing with a murder investigation.

"Wrightson willingly assisted Dees after he had carried out this appalling offence.

"Now she must deal with the serious consequences of her actions when she is sentenced later this year."

