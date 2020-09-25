Malcolm Flynn: Carlisle walker killed by cows near Thirlwall Castle Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Family handout image caption Malcolm Flynn died at the scene after being charged by cows, Northumbria Police said

Police are making an "urgent" appeal for witnesses after a walker was killed by charging cows.

Malcolm Flynn, from Carlisle, died at the scene, on land near Thirlwall Castle and Gisland in Northumberland.

The 72-year-old was walking with a friend at about 11:45 BST on 11 September when the cows charged, Northumberland Police said.

Police have released details of specific people they want to speak to as well as anyone else in the area.

image copyright Northumbria Police/Google image caption Northumbria Police released a map showing where Malcolm Flynn was injured

Det Ch Insp Jane Fairlamb said: "My thoughts are with Malcom's family and friends at this time as they come to terms with the loss of a loved one in what was a shocking and tragic incident.

"Our investigation is very much ongoing and we have already spoken to a number of witnesses.

"However, we are still trying to trace a number of people who were in the area at the time who we haven't yet spoken to, and think could greatly assist our enquiries."

She said the force is particularly keen to speak to:

A white man with grey hair and a grey beard walking a dog who is believed to have walked past the man and his friend shortly before the incident near a signpost on the footpath

A man and woman, believed to be in their 40s, who spoke to Mr Flynn and his companion before they entered the field

A group of four walkers who spoke with Mr Flynn's walking companion immediately after the incident and offered to alert the farmer

A man who entered the field in a bid to try and divert the animals away from the scene - it is thought he also left a fleece behind