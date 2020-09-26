Girl dies after being hit by tree at Gosforth Park First School Published duration 8 minutes ago

image caption An investigation has been launched and police are working with the Health and Safety Executive

A six-year-old girl has died in hospital after she was struck by a falling tree at school.

Emergency crews were called to Gosforth Park First School in Newcastle, at about 13:15 BST on Friday.

Northumbria Police said she died earlier on Saturday and her family was being supported "at this incredibly difficult time".

An investigation has been launched and police are working with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).