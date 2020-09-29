Newcastle cemetery: Mystery man 'may get buried in unmarked grave' Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Google image caption The man was a regular visitor to the cemetery but staff did not know his name

A "kind-hearted" volunteer who died while tidying graves in a cemetery will be buried in an unmarked plot unless he is identified, police have said.

The man collapsed at All Saints Cemetery in the Jesmond area of Newcastle on 17 September.

Although he was often seen tending graves and hedges with his own tools, cemetery staff did not know his name and he was not carrying identification.

Northumbria Police said it had "exhausted current leads".

The man was white, about 55 to 75-years-old, 5ft 9ins (1.8m) and bald with grey thinning sides and a short white beard.

On the day of his death, he was wearing a white polo shirt and dark trousers and shoes, and was carrying his gardening tools and a flask in a blue plastic bag.

No-one matching his description has been reported missing, the force added.

"This was a man who dedicated his own spare time to maintaining the graves of others, it is vitally important he receives a marked grave of his own.

"No-one should be denied that."

Anyone with information is asked to call the force or visit its website.

