Ella Henderson: Family of girl killed by falling tree raise £30k

image copyright Family handout image caption Six-year-old Ella Henderson died in hospital the day after the tree fell on her

The family of a six-year-old girl who died when she was hit by a falling tree has raised £30,000 in her memory.

Emergency crews were called to Gosforth Park First School in Newcastle on 25 September after reports of a child being injured.

Ella Henderson died the next day and her family has paid tribute to their "beautiful" girl.

The money has been raised for the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) who helped at the scene.

'Brave and strong'

In a statement, Ella's family said: "Ella is our beautiful baby girl now and always.

"We want to say a heartfelt thank you to the teachers, emergency services and the staff at the RVI [Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle] who did everything they could to help her.

"We are truly humbled by all the support and donations, even from people we have never met before.

"She was so brave and so strong, she brought so much joy to us, her big sister Abi, her family, her besties and all who she met.

"We feel incredibly blessed to have had her in our lives. We had the perfect family and she will live on in our hearts."

image caption An investigation has been launched and police are working with the Health and Safety Executive

Det Insp Steve Byrne, of Northumbria Police, said: "This was an incredibly tragic incident and our thoughts go out to Ella's family and loved ones at this unbelievably difficult time.

"We will continue to offer them any support they need and they have asked that their privacy is respected as they grieve the loss of Ella."

An investigation has been launched and officers are working with the Health and Safety Executive.

