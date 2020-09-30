Union Chain Bridge closed until 2022 for £10m makeover
A 200-year-old bridge that links England and Scotland has shut for 15 months to undergo a £10m upgrade.
The Union Chain Bridge was built across the River Tweed in 1820 and was the first vehicular bridge of its type in the UK.
Diversions for vehicles, foot passengers and cyclists will be in place while work is carried out.
The structure was designed by Royal Navy captain Samuel Brown and has a deck suspended by wrought iron chains.
Historic England, which has contributed £250,000 to the project, said the work will include anchoring mechanisms and masonry attached to the rock face at the English end of the Grade I-listed Bridge.
Northumberland County Council Leader Glen Sanderson said: "This is another key milestone for the bridge and signals the main works are about to get underway, something we've all been looking forward to for many months.
"While there is no access to the bridge we would thank people for their understanding while this magnificent structure is brought back to its former glory."
The bridge opened on 26 July 1820 with a procession of carriages and about 600 spectators. It replaced a treacherous ford where cargo and lives were often lost.
At the time it was the longest wrought iron suspension bridge in the world at 450ft (137m), but was surpassed six years later by the Menai Bridge in Wales.
The National Lottery Heritage Fund previously gave £3.14m to the scheme, while Northumberland County Council and Scottish Borders Council have also committed £5.7m.
