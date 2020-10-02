Covid-19: Newcastle bar Perdu event 'posed major risk'
A bar which hosted a "raucous" event that posed a major Covid-19 risk has been warned it could be shut down.
The event at Perdu in Newcastle was "a serious and imminent threat to public health", the city council said.
Councillor John-Paul Stephenson said some premises were "spoiling everything for those who are bending over backwards to make this work".
Perdue was recently sold to Innvest Leisure by The Vaulkhard Group and both have been approached for a comment.
The council accepted "there may have been issues" as the venue's licence was transferred to new ownership, Mr Stephenson said.
"But that has now been resolved, and we are working as a matter of urgency with the new licensee to ensure they are keeping people safe," he added.
The Collingwood Street venue has been ordered to comply with public safety regulations or risk closure, steep fines and prosecution.
Newcastle City Council bosses said the event last weekend was "raucous" with social media footage showing "little social distancing, people being allowed to stand while drinking and shouting, and free movement around the premises".
It was held before tighter lockdown restrictions came into force in the city on Wednesday banning residents from mixing with anyone from another household in any indoor setting, including bars, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Perdu must now:
- Obtain customer track and trace data and tell anyone who refuses to comply to leave
- Seat customers in groups of no more than six, who must remain seated unless using the toilets or smoking area
- Space out tables and chairs to ensure adequate social distancing between groups
- Stop customers moving between groups
- Only sell food and drink via table service
- Keep music or entertainment at a volume that allows people to speak without raising their voice
- Supervise the smoking area to ensure social distancing
- Ask customers not adhering to social distancing requirements to comply or, failing that, tell them to leave
