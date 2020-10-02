Newcastle cemetery: Mystery man named after two-week search
A mystery man found dying in a cemetery after collapsing while tidying graves has been identified.
The 68-year-old was found unresponsive in All Saints Cemetery in the Jesmond, Newcastle, on 17 September after collapsing while cutting hedges.
He has now been named as Michael Elund a former welder, after a neighbour reported him missing.
Northumbria Police said the neighbour had been concerned Mr Elund, of Jesmond, had not taken his washing in.
Although Mr Elund was often seen tending graves and hedges with his own tools, cemetery staff did not know his name and he was not carrying identification.
'Kind volunteer'
There were fears that he would have to be buried in an unmarked grave, but detectives have now traced Mr Elund's brother and sister who described him as "very caring."
Det Insp Jonathan May said: "I want to thank the public for their support in aiding this appeal.
"I know many people were deeply touched by the circumstances surrounding this case and we were all determined that the kind volunteer Michael Elund was given a fitting burial and resting place.
"It would likely have been impossible to identify Mr Elund if it was not for the public's support, resilience and the genuine concern shown."
