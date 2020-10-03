Shotton Comrades Club ordered to close for coronavirus breaches
A social club has been ordered to close for "serious" breaches of coronavirus restrictions.
Shotton Comrades Club had a lack of social distancing and no table service, Durham County Council said.
The club in Shotton Colliery will not be allowed to reopen until it "can prove it can operate in a coronavirus secure way", the council said.
Under the restrictions, pubs must enforce social distancing and only operate table service.
The council said customers were also found standing at the bar in the club which is another breach.
Owen Cleugh, Durham County Council's public protection manager, said: "We have been visiting premises across the county since the new restrictions were put in place and we are pleased to see that the vast majority are supportive of the measures and doing all they can to protect their staff and customers.
"Unfortunately, there are a small number of premises failing to comply and I hope that instructing this business to close sends a clear message that we will take action against any premises which continues to flout the legislation.
"These measures have been put in place to address a significant rise in coronavirus cases in the region, and we must do what we can to protect public safety."
The BBC has tried to contact the club for comment.
