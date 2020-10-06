Covid: Northumbria University staff back ballot for industrial action
Staff at a university where 770 students tested positive for Covid-19 have voted to ballot for industrial action and called on the vice-chancellor to resign.
The outbreak at Northumbria University in Newcastle was confirmed on Friday.
University and College Union (UCU) members unanimously backed the move, stating management had "refused" to address in-person teaching concerns.
The university said it would "work hard to deliver" for its students.
Members of the UCU, which represents lecturers, held an emergency meeting online earlier.
'A matter of life and death'
Regional official Iain Owens told the BBC it was "impossible" for staff to feel safe in face-to-face lessons.
"They are very anxious, the way forward is to take them away from the dangerous arena that is the Northumbria University campus."
The union said it had urged the university to move learning online since the summer and declared a formal dispute on 24 September.
General Secretary Jo Grady said members did not want to take industrial action but described the situation was "a matter of life and death."
"Government guidelines that allow a university to continue with in-person teaching despite being the site of a massive outbreak, in an area that is already badly affected by Covid are not fit for purpose," she added.
'Campus is safe'
Vice-chancellor Prof Andrew Wathey said the university had "engaged very strongly" with the staff concerns.
"I think it's important to understand that the government view is that university students should return to university," he added.
"It's not that Northumbria University is doing anything which is particularly unusual there.
"We take the health and safety of our staff and students very seriously, we have followed all of the government guidance, all of the legislation, we have put a great deal of effort in to ensure that the campus is safe.
"At the moment we have one voice that's saying we should go to online teaching only but there are a number of voices that are saying something different. What we will continue to do is to deliver blended learning until its appropriate not to do so."
The recent outbreak saw hundreds of students self-isolate for 14 days after testing positive, although at the time 78 has symptoms.
Prof Wathey said the number of cases had "reduced significantly".
The Department for Education has been approached for a comment.
